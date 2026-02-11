Why There's Good Reason to Believe Jaguars Can Learn From Super Bowl LX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The lesson for the other 31 teams in the NFL is clear after the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl win on Sunday.

If you build a dominant defensive line, it makes it hard for anyone to beat you. This isn't a new lesson, though. It has been applied for years and years, Super Bowl after Super Bowl. Just the year before, the Philadelphia Eagles' pass-rush thrashed the Kansas City Chiefs, especially from the interior.

The question, as always, is which teams will heed the call to improve their front lines. As for the Jaguars, it is already clear they have a need along the defensive line. What should be clearer is that the Jaguars are one of the most likely teams to apply the lesson from Super Bowl LX.

When the Jaguars put together their coaching staff this time last year, the Jaguars' hire of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stood out. Not only was Campanile such a key hire for Liam Coen since Coen needed someone to lead the defense while he put together the offense, but Campanile's background made him a fascinating addition.

Campanile had worked for some of the top defensive coaches in football over the years, from Don Brown to Brian Flores to Jeff Hafley to Vic Fangio. And it was Fangio's Eagles defense that dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl a year ago.

"You obviously saw Philly have a lot of success this past year playing a lot of vision-zone coverage, shell coverage, and still getting a rush with four. I think if you were to draw up what’s the ideal, I think that’s what you’d say as a defensive coordinator. I can rush four, and play three-deep in quarters? That’s going to be difficult," Coen said during the Jaguars' offseason program last year.

Simply put, it feels like the Jaguars have always known about the value and need to build a dominant defensive line. Coen knows that rushing with four is the way to stifle top defenses. Campanile has seen Fangio do it up close. And the Jaguars do have a heck of a starting point with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

But there is a need to surround them with more talent, and the upside is a Super Bowl window. The Jaguars know what needs to be done, and now it is a question of how they go about doing it.

