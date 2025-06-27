3 Most Important Jaguars' Veteran Additions
The Jacksonville Jaguars were not afraid to use free agency to bolster their roster this offseason, adding over a dozen new veteran faces to Liam Coen's and James Gladstone's roster.
But which of those veterans is going to be the Jaguars' most important set of newcomers? We tackle that question below, listing the top-three new veterans based on potential impact.
Jourdan Lewis
The Jaguars have big plans for Jourdan Lewis, who seems like the type of player and fiery competitotr who can make an impact on and off the field for the Jaguars. With nearly a decade of NFL experience and the ability to play both inside and outside, Lewis is one of the Jaguars' most important defenders.
A year after the Jaguars' secondary failed to limit passing offenses week in and week out, Lewis is one of the biggest additions to the revamped unit. A big year from the former Dallas Cowboys star would do wonders for the unit.
Dyami Brown
One of the biggest winners of the offseason program, Dyami Brown looks primed to thrive in his role with the Jaguars. He won't be leaned on as a dominant target in the grand scheme of things, but he should still at the same time receiver a career-high in volume of targets, as well as making an impact on designed touches and as a blocker on screeens.
Brown received a lot of praise from Coen and Trevor Lawrence during the offseason program. He could surprise a lot of people outside of Jacksonville with his performance and production in Coen's scheme this season.
Patrick Mekari
No new Jaguars offensive lineman is walking into the shoes that Patrick Mekari is. Former right guard Brandon Scherff was the most reliable piece of the Jaguars' offensive line over the last three seasons, and Mekari will be relied upon to step in without much of a drop in quality of play.
The value in Mekari comes in his NFL-best versatility after he played all five spots on the offensive line during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. He should be able to fill in for the Jaguars if they run into injuries at any point.
