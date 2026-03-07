Jaguars Offer Some Trade Assets — And Untouchable Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin free agency in days, having already made moves to clear up salary cap space and make critical free agent signings in the coming weeks ahead of the NFL Draft.

It is a great time to identify some of the team's most tradeable assets ahead of free agency. If general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen are to add more draft capital to make a move up in the second round or in the back end of the first round, those assets must be identified while also acknowledging who the untouchable players are on Jacksonville's roster.

Tradable roster assets on Jaguars roster

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after a catch against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver; Patrick Mekari, guard; Jourdan Lewis, cornerback

Thomas has been subject to trade rumors since the trade deadline this past season after his struggles throughout the campaign. Yes, this regime did not draft him, but Coen has been an advocate of the soon-to-be third-year wideout from LSU. Still, Thomas could be on the move if a team offers an incredibly strong package for the talented pass-catcher.

Mekari had an up-and-down season due to injuries and consistency in play, and his starting job is no guarantee at this point if Gladstone and Coen feel there is change to be had here. He could provide ample depth or experience for an NFL team in need of help at guard, center, or tackle with his five-spot versatility. Lewis is an intriguing possibility to be used as a trade asset heading into his 10th season to provide an NFL secondary with experience while handing Jacksonville more draft capital.

The Untouchables on Jaguars roster

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback; Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher; Cam Little, kicker

Lawrence is coming off a season where he was a league MVP candidate in a career campaign under Coen. He is the guy to lead this franchise to its first Vince Lombardi Trophy as he begins to finally reach his true potential as one of the best talents at quarterback in this league. The biggest thing that Lawrence must do in 2026 is continue to maintain that consistency and become one of the best passers in the sport while putting the Jaguars on top.

Eight years into the NFL, Hines-Allen has become one of the cornerstones and franchise greats, holding the single-season and career sack records in Jacksonville. Should the Jaguars land more pass rush ability behind him, Hines-Allen could reach 10 sacks for the first time in almost three years. Why a kicker is on this list is important: Little is one of the best in the game with the leg to drill field goals from any distance, making him a true weapon for the roster.