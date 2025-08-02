What Big Revelation Came Out Of Jaguars' Mock Game?
Despite having two of the most dynamic pass-rushing specialists in Josh-Hines Allen and Travon Walker, the Jaguars ranked very close to the bottom of the National Football League in sacking opposing quarterbacks in a tie for 29th overall.
The Jags also found themselves at the very bottom of the ledger at No. 32 with 257.4 passing yards allowed as well. A poor pass rush contributes to that abysmal ranking, also.
It's hard to place fault on the aforementioned duo of Walker and Hines-Allen, as the duo accounted for 58% of the get, with Walker knocking down passers 10.5 times, and JHA doing the deed eight times. The standouts were left alone on an island, so the obvious solution is that the pair absolutely needs help, and a whole lot of it.
With so much for the Jaguars' new Head Coach, Liam Coen and his staff, having to address in their preseason practices at training camp, first-year Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile is tasked with ramping up the pressure. After Friday Night's mock game under the lights at EverBank Stadium, Liam Coen spoke to the media regarding the defense, specifically the pass rush.
Coen on how he felt the Jaguars' pass rush performed on Friday, "I thought I felt it."
There's a problem, though, in evaluating the pass rush in a scrimmage environment. The goal is to try to show everything that you can while not going at breakneck football speed. An injury is the worst-case scenario in these situations. Coen reviewed his disadvantaged defense's performance.
“I thought I felt it. You definitely felt it. We were chipping," said Coen. We were trying to help and it was getting home. We definitely felt it. He wasn't pressuring much either. This was being played kind of like a Pro Bowl from a scheme standpoint, specifically on defense. Just trying to let them go get lined up and go play, so he was only bringing really single backer pressure. And then in the red zone, he brought the one-zero, so you guys didn't see any of the blitz packages or any of that stuff, which was nice for nobody to see."
The future began on Friday Night for all concerned with football in Northern Florida, and if the mock game revealed anything, it's that the pass rush could be back in a big way.
