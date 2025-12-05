Liam Coen Gives Important Update on Jaguars' Travon Walker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been without former No. 1 pick Travon Walker for the last two weeks, but it appears he has a fighting chance to play in Week 14's critical game.

Walker returned to practice for the first time in three weeks on Thursday, turning in limited practice days on both Thursday and Friday before officially being ruled questionable for the home clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

On Friday, though, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen seemed to give an encouraging update for Walker's chances of playing.

Walker Update

"Yeah, it was great to have Travon back out there. Watching him buzz around in Indy [individual drills] a little bit and talking to him this morning, he's confident and feels positive right now, so we'll see what it looks out there today," Coen said before Friday's practice. "We buzz around on Fast Friday, see what that looks, but he's excited.”

Walker has missed the last few weeks with a knee injury that he sustained in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not practice in either week, which means he has taken a clear step this week despite his status still being up in the air.

"It's always rough if you're not playing," Walker said in the locker room this week. "I feel like that's for anybody, even former athletes or whatever hurts or whatever it may be, it's always going to be hard watching your teammates go out there and battle, and you not be able to go out there and battle with them

Walker is one of several key players the Jaguars and Coen are badly hoping will be able to suit up on Sunday. The clash with the Colts at EverBank Stadium is not do-or-die and will not define the Jaguars' season all by itself, but the Jaguars are seeing their schedule get narrowed down to just a few more weeks left of football before the playoff races officially settle in.

"You look at these games down the stretch are, like I mentioned the other day, limited options, limited opportunities.," Coen said. "And even though we see these guys again, I definitely think there's a heightened sense of awareness. You want to go play, you want to compete in games like this, ultimately, so we'll see. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing right by those guys and what's best for our team, though.”

