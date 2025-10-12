Duval Sounds Off on Jaguars' Sloppy Loss to Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars were riding some momentum heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, having knocked off the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5's Monday Night Football showdown.
Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars offense turned their attention to taking down a Seattle team that had performed well as of late, holding a 3-2 record coming into the game. Jaguars fans were more than ready for some action, but through the first 10 minutes of play, the score stayed stagnant.
Lawrence was successful in evading tackles last week, and he had more of the same following the first ten minutes of the game, using some Seattle penalties to his advantage as well. But just when the Jaguars seem to have gotten something going, the Seahawks' defense found its mojo again.
After back and fourth punts, the Jaguars' offense started putting together a strong drive, with Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter helping Lawrence early on. After getting the ball to Hunter to keep the forward process, Lawrence found Thomas Jr for a touchdown, putting Jacksonville up early.
The Seahawks had to respond in some way after the Jaguars put up the first six points of the game. After a 10-play, 66-yard drive that ended the first and bled into the second quarter, they did just that, adding a field goal. Jacksonville held the lead.
The Seahawks Wouldn't Go Away
Sam Darnold and the Seahawks had one pass to grab the lead in their second drive of the second quarter, pushing the lead to 10-6 Seattle
Now having to play from behind, Lawrence and the Jaguars offense had to punt the ball away following the Seahawks touchdown drive, making it their third punt of the half.
Going into halftime, the score wouldn't change, even after Cam Little had another chance to add points. Social media didn't find that encouraging. Especially after the Seahawks got another chance to add three points of their own, pushing the score to 13-6 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, nothing got any better for the boys in Jacksonville, but Seattle did add another touchdown to push the lead to 20-6. Going into the final quarter of the game, the Jaguars had to do something if it meant them clawing back into this game and continuing their hot streak.
The Jaguars were able to claw back into the game by adding six to their total, bringing it to 20-12 Seahawks.
Though they had an effort late, it was too late, leading the Jaguars to their second defeat of the season.
