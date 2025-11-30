Jaguars @ Titans: Week 13 Live Game Thread

Through the first 12 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in great shape. They've gone 7-4 in Liam Coen's first 11 games at the helm and could very well see him lead a playoff push as a rookie head coach.

They have a favorable matchup ahead of them in Week 13, as they take on the 1-10 Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars aren't established enough to call this a trap game, but they'll still have to ensure that they come into this one prepared.



Not only has Tennessee been spunkier lately, but this matchup is still a critical one for Jacksonville. Getting a win here would be huge for their playoff chances, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Elsewhere in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Houston Texans. Either way, one of the Jaguars' biggest rivals is walking away with a win. Jacksonville has to ensure that it keeps pace by taking care of business in Tennessee.



Titans are no "gimme"



The Tennessee Titans haven't exactly been world beaters this season. Through 11 games, they rank 32nd in offensive yards per game (247.4), 30th in points (15.2), 26th in average yards allowed on defense (352.5), and 29th in points given up (27.5). By all means, the Jaguars should be able to get out of Nashville with their second consecutive win on the road.



However, Jacksonville can't expect Tennessee to give them this one. The Titans might be riding a six-game losing streak, but they've looked vastly improved over their last three, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward starting to find a groove.

They've lost their last three to the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks by a combined 16 points, with Ward throwing for 595 yards on 64 percent completion to go along with three total touchdowns to just one turnover in that span. Tennessee doesn't have a good unit on either side of the ball, but they have some excellent individual talent that could wreck the game for Jacksonville if it allows them to.



Injury report



The good news for the Jaguars is that they're getting some key pieces back for this road trip. Brian Thomas Jr., Anton Harrison, Jourdan Lewis, and Hunter Long are all back. However, Eric Murray, Travon Walker, Patrick Mekari, and Chuma Edoga remain out.



The Titans will be without at least two starters in center Lloyd Cushenberry III and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. Three others are listed as questionable: wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, left tackle Dan Moore Jr., and safety Xavier Woods. Be sure to keep up with this page to get all of our live game updates for Week 13.

