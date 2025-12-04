Why Jaguars Need Brian Thomas Jr. Now More Than Ever

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to an incredibly encouraging first season under Head Coach Liam Coen.

Through 13 weeks, this team has gone 8-4, firmly cementing itself in the AFC playoff conversation and even taking the lead in a surprisingly competitive AFC South division. The most impressive part of the Jaguars' year so far is how far they've been able to climb despite having yet to play their best football.



Week in and week out, Jacksonville has had moments where it fails to fully capitalize on its talent and its opportunities. Even in their dominant 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars could have strung together a much more lopsided blowout if they played to their fullest potential. One of the primary reasons why this team hasn't been able to reach its ceiling has been the struggles of Brian Thomas Jr.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after the catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) defends during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It's high time that BTJ steps up



Coming into the 2025 NFL season, one of the most exciting aspects of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the thought of what Brian Thomas Jr. could do after a revelatory rookie showing. With a full campaign running routes for Trevor Lawrence and playing under the tutelage of Head Coach Liam Coen, BTJ was expected to improve upon what was already a dominant first year in the league. That hasn't been the case in the slightest.



Thomas Jr. struggled mightily to begin the season, and then went down with a high ankle sprain that cost him three games. The Jaguars were able to overcome his absence in that stretch, going 2-1, partly because of how unimpactful he's been even when he was healthy. It also helped that they traded for Jakobi Meyers right before he went down, and Parker Washington emerged as a legitimate top option for this offense in that stretch.



#Jaguars Wednesday injury report vs. Colts:



Did not participate:



Travon Walker (knee)



Andrew Wingard (concussion)



Walker Little (concussion)



Parker Washington (hip)



Several players were limited Wednesday, but S Eric Murray (neck) had a full practice. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/Zre8wJRFbj — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 3, 2025

However, Washington might not be available for the Jaguars' crucial upcoming bout with the Indianapolis Colts. He sustained a hip injury in their last game against the Tennessee Titans and missed practice on Tuesday as a result. If he's unavailable, BTJ has to step up to give Lawrence another reliable downfield weapon alongside Meyers and Brenton Strange. T-Law was encouraged by what he saw from Thomas Jr. in his first game back, though:



"I think just for our team, our offense, opening some things up, and for him just to be back out there with us was great. And when he did get his opportunities, he made the most of them. And every week's going to be a little bit different. I expect him to get more and more opportunities — the type of player he is, it's going to happen. So not too fixated on that, but I thought the way he played, making plays when he did get his opportunities, but blocking."



Come for Jakobi Meyers' catch, stay for Brian Thomas Jr.'s block 😮‍💨



RT to #ProBowlVote | #JAXvsTEN on CBSpic.twitter.com/oIgYMJvCam — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 30, 2025

"He blocked really well — run game, pass game — had the huge block for Jakobi down the field. Just seeing stuff like that, especially a guy that's been out last few weeks with an injury, then coming back and he's still physical, wanting to go block for his teammates. That just says a lot about our team, our offense, guys fighting for each

other, and just the unselfishness is really cool. So excited for him to be more and more involved as we go. And I know he is going to make a ton of plays for us.”

