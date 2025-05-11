Time Will Only Reveal the Brilliance of Jaguars' James Gladstone
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the reboot button on their franchise this offseason, firing previous general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson. With Liam Coen taking over as the new head coach in Jacksonville, first time general manager James Gladstone takes the big seat in the office.
Previously spending his NFL career as a part of the Los Angeles Rams franchise, when the opportunity opened up, Gladstone didn't miss it. His lack of experience didn't shy away from owner Shad Khan from hiring Gladstone. And so far, it has paid off for both Khan and Gladstone.
The 2025 NFL Draft was the first statement in his general managerial story, and he made a big splash. While some outside fans believe the Jaguars gave away too much to jump three spots ahead and land Travis Hunter, at the end of the day, Hunter is the best player that Jacksonville could have landed.
Now, as Gladstone continues to work with his team, the Jaguars have an exciting outlook going into the 2025 campaign, something that the 2024 campaign didn't promise With Hunter heading to Jacksonville, Gladstone will always be remembered as the man to bring in the future face of the franchise (should he pan out).
The Rams' former Director of Scouting Strategy brought that exact expertise to the Jaguars. While Hunter is a player that the fans can get behind, there are several other draftees that will make their impacts known in Jacksonville sooner rather than later.
"It's going to be fun watching James work with our football leadership team of [coach] Liam Coen, [executive VP of football operations] Tony Boselli, and [chief football strategy officer] Tony Khan, but most of all, it will be rewarding. I am confident of that," Khan said at the introductory press conference of Gladstone.
Having the belief from the man in charge has already gone a long way. While it will take some time for the Jaguars to build into a success, they are putting the pieces together similar to how the Rams have in recent years. Remember, they got to the playoffs last season with the likes of players that Gladstone scouted.
