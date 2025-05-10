Jaguar Report

Analyst Wants Jaguars-Titans to Begin the Year

Following the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars drafting back to back in the 2025 NFL Draft, analyst Rich Eisen would love to see the rivalry begin the season.

fTennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) greets Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the Jaguars victory Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Jaguars led 13 to 0 at the half and walked away with a 34 to 14 win over the Titans. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Jacksonville Jaguars anxiously await to be told when they are playing and who they're going to be against. With the NFL schedule release set to happen in a few days, the Jaguars have plenty of teams that would make the most sense to start off the season against.

Last season the Jaguars finished with a 4-13 record, two of those wins came against their bitter divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans. Similar to the Titans, the Jaguars held a top spot in the draft, which they utilize to climb up to the second team to select in the pecking order, right behind Tennessee.

As we all know, the Titans used the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on quarterback Cam Ward, whether he starts ahead of Will Levis will remain to be seen. But, with the second pick in the draft, the Jaguars selected Travis Hunter, who has already caught buzz around the city of Jacksonville.

That scenario being said, analyst Rich Eisen believes it would make the most sense if the Jaguars took on the Titans to begin the 2025 campaign.

"I think you put the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville," Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "The first overall pick in the draft, because we're assuming it's Cam Ward, it would be much easier to just do this sort of thing."

"It's very rare to start the first overall pick against the second overall pick right off the bat."

The stars would align nicely for the Jaguars if that would be the case for them to begin the campaign. While both teams struggled last season, the Jaguars seem to have more well rounded players compared to the Titans, regardless of them landing Ward as their quarterback.

With Travis Hunter, he would likely look to prove that he should have gone first overall. Given that Ward was the only player to be selected in front of Hunter, maybe that's a scenario we see for years to come in the AFC South, as those two truly begin to battle for the next four seasons.

Starting the 2025 campaign with the first and second overall picks going up against each other sounds like a perfect plan for the NFL scheduling department.

