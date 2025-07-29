Which Jaguars' Unit Benefits Most from the Liam Coen Era?
The excitement that comes with the new system being installed for the Jaguars' offense to run in is so thick, you would need a guillotine to cut it. That scheme brought to you by Head Coach Liam Coen. But why such fervor?
As the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past two seasons, Coen's system boosted the entire offense at every turn. Ranked last in rushing in 2023, the Bucs skyrocketed from No. 32 to No. 4, averaging 60.2 more rushing yards per game and gaining 1,027 more yards on run plays. Coen's crew also scored nine more points per contest, averaging 29.5 ppg as opposed to 20.5 in 2023, to go from No. 20 to No. 4, as well.
On Day 5 of Training Camp, New Jaguars Center Robert Hainsey, who played under Coen in Tampa Bay, discussed his former team's success running the football, and how it could be duplicated for a unit that ranked 26th in both rushing and points per game in 2024.
Hainsey on Tampa Bay’s run game transformation, and if he sees that as a possibility for the Jaguars
“I think how did we do that is a loaded question. Because it takes everyone to run the football, especially on offense. It’s not just the coaches, it’s not just the scheme, it’s not just the players. It’s everything working in conjunction. I do see that here. I see that being the calling card. They’re emphasizing it," offered Hainsey.
"That’s what they want this offense to be because it’s important in any offense, but this one specifically, to be able to run the ball to set up everything else, the play action and the pass, I see a lot of similarities between how we transitioned in Tampa and how they’re transitioning now. Granted, I wasn’t here before."
But to Hainsey, the vibe feels the same, and that's a surefire reason to believe.
"I guess it kind of feels the same, and this is the best I can describe it. That’s exciting because it was a lot of fun to watch that run game grow. It’s not overnight. It doesn’t just happen. You have to keep going, keep going, keep going. We’re going to have to do that here, no matter what. We don’t know how the season’s going to go, but it’s one game at a time, one play at a time. Keep trusting the process, trust each other, the guys around us, the coaches, everything."
The Jaguars have the players, the coaches, the desire, and now the scheme. Now, the only thing to do is to follow Hainsey's advice and trust the process.
