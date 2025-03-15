Why Robert Hainsey Believes in Jaguars HC Liam Coen
For Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, there were plenty of things that drew him to the Jaguars in free agency.
But at the top of the list is Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, and the belief that Hainsey has in him to turn the Jaguars around.
"Honestly, Liam had a lot to do with it, because I know him and I trust him. I believe in him deeply that he's going to do everything he can to make this organization as best as it can be. So obviously, that's the main factor," Hainsey said this week.
Hainsey started 34 games in the two years before Coen ever got to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he played under 100 snaps for the Buccaneers in 2024 as they turned to center Graham Barton.
But Coen didn't see to see Hainsey start week in and week out for the Jaguars to believe in him. And Hainsey didn't need to play every single snap to realize what Coen brings to the table as an offensive mind and as a leader.
What exactly did Coen do as Hainsey's coordinator last year that instilled this kind of faith and confidence in him? It starts and ends with how Coen approached the entire blocking scheme to begin with.
I think one thing he does really well is he focuses on our strengths as players. He kind of has -- a he knows what he wants, but if we're doing something better, he's not going to try to fit the square peg into a round hole. He's going to lean on what we do," Hainsey said.
"Last year in Tampa, we didn't expect to run as much gap scheme as we ran. We came out and like we're running it really well, so we leaned on that, and we kept running, and we kept running it well. And that became one of our calling cards, even though, when he got there around this time last year, that was not -- I would say that that probably wasn't his original plan, but you can see how he adapted to it. Used those strengths that we showed on film as a team and made it our whole strength, made it our identity."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.