Brother of Jaguars' Etienne Awaits Much-Anticipated Week 1 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to inch closer to their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The anticipation is only starting to build between the two teams, including for the Etienne brothers, Travis and Trevor.
Travis Etienne has been the Jaguars starting running back for the last four years as a former first-round pick from Clemson. He is entering the final year of his contract with hopes of securing an extension in the offseason with a strong 2025 campaign but will have to battle with the likes of Tank Bigsby and rookie Bhayshul Tuten.
Travis' brother, Trevor, was drafted in the fourth-round by the Carolina Panthers this April. The former Florida and Georgia standout is expected to make the roster as the team's No. 3 running back. Ahead of Week 1, Etienne spoke with Panthers.com's Kassidy Hill about his first career NFL regular season game against his big brother.
"As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year," Trevor said. "And then come to find out that it will be Week 1. It's even more exciting, and we all can't wait."
Etienne is hoping to learn from his new teammate in Carolina, star running back Chuba Hubbard and former Dallas Cowboy Rico Dowdle.
""I just be a sponge, you know, ask as many questions as I can," Etienne said. "You have two examples that's with you every day of what to do and how to do it in this league."
Trevor and Travis' mom, Donnetta, is already preparing her game outfit for Week 1 in Jacksonville as she looks to wear a similar split-jersey made popular by Donna Kelce (mother of Travis and Jason Kelce) and John Brown (father of Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown).
This is one of several storylines that will be covered ahead of a seemingly pivotal first game. The Etienne's are talented running backs who will both have something to prove for their respective franchises.
Travis has a lot to prove to Jaguars head coach Liam Coen following a career-worst season in 2025 as the younger talents continue to make a name for themselves while Trevor will look to carve out a role as return man on special teams and change-of-pace running back in the Panthers backfield.
