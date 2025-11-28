Trench Warfare: NFL Draft Jaguars Prospect Spotlight for CFB Rivalry Week

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-4 and have improved their positioning for the AFC playoff standings following their win over the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend. For the first time in years, the team has not made its fans look ahead toward the NFL Draft in April as they remain in the thick of postseason contention under head coach Liam Coen.

However, while others may not have a keener eye toward the draft in past years, I have the great responsibility of making sure you, Jaguars fans, are up to date on prospects to keep a closer eye on this offseason. This week is college football "Rivalry Week" as arch nemesis's face off to end the regular season, and this edition of the prospect spotlight will feature trench players facing their great foes. Let's dive in.

Georgia interior defensive line Christian Miller (vs. Georgia Tech)

Christian Miller was the highest graded defender on #Georgia per @PFF



With slightly improved endurance and continual polish of his skills, he could easily be a first-round pick https://t.co/CCdY5zlpxP pic.twitter.com/s93F5fZkQI — Hail Mary Sports (@hailmarysportss) July 7, 2025

Because the Jaguars do not bestow a first-round selection, many of these prospects are projected as Day Two possibilities or earlier. Georgia's Miller is an explosive, violent, and high-effort interior lineman who could be a great boost to the youth and depth of the Jaguars' defensive front. This is a player who is still growing and adding more to his arsenal with each game for the No. 4 Bulldogs, and his ceiling should excite general manager James Gladstone and his staff this spring.

Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu (at Kansas)

#Utah LT Caleb Lomu clearing space in the run game against Cincinnati, showing flashes of improvement over the course of the season sustaining and creating run game movement. pic.twitter.com/sWi8Afr69w — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 3, 2025

Some have Lomu as the top-rated offensive tackle in a weak group for the position this year. Lomu has put up some of the best tape of any tackle this season, but his stock is all over the place as Utah faces off against Kansas on Friday afternoon. In the end, Lomu may be out of the Jaguars' range, but the idea of him being available in the second round for this team could give Jacksonville a potential replacement for the embattled Walker Little.

Indiana offensive tackle Carter Smith (at Purdue)

Carter Smith has a 99.3 pass block efficiency rate, the best in the 2026 NFL Draft 🔐 pic.twitter.com/zR6f0OtjeD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 21, 2025

Indiana is having the best year in its school history. A program that is among the worst winning percentages in the country historically, the Hoosiers are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, including at left tackle with Smith, a violent people mover who fits well in zone blocking schemes. Smith plays with accurate strikes and punches at the point of attack despite a lack of quality lateral quickness, forcing a potential move to guard.

Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (at Rutgers)

It’s been an inconsistent season for Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton (#33), but there have still been plenty of flashes to build on. At 6-5 and 265 pounds, he has the profile to develop into a starter on the next level. Had several nice run stops against Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/bJ2zoOWlPq — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 21, 2025

The Jaguars must get younger at edge rusher behind their star defenders. While this year's edge class is not a deep group similar to last year, it still offers ample amounts of talent for Jacksonville to choose from this spring. Dennis-Sutton offers quality run defense skills that allow him to hold or set the edge at the point of attack, showcasing quick hands to begin his attack in his respective rushes at the quarterback.

