2 Surprising Fantasy Stats from Jaguars' Cakewalk over Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely dominated the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, coasting to a 25-13 victory to move to 8-4 on the 2025 NFL season. In doing so, they've climbed to the top of the AFC South, leapfrogging the Indianapolis Colts, who fell to the Houston Texans, 20-16, on the same day. Jacksonville now has the same record as Indy, but holds the "common opponent" tiebreaker.



The Jaguars won't be able to bank on that come season's end, though. There's still a lot of season left to play, including two head-to-head matchups against the Colts in Weeks 14 and 17. Jacksonville has built momentum for its playoff push down the stretch with three straight wins, including a dominant showing over the Titans, but it needs to sustain and grow its rhythm, especially on the offensive side of the ball.



Jaguars' offense still has work to do



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

1. Travis Etienne Jr. - 31 snaps



Surprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't get much going on the ground against the Tennessee Titans. Their Week 13 opponents don't have the worst rushing defense in the league, but it's not exactly a good one either. However, they were able to limit the Jaguars to just 70 yards on 27 carries, and that's including Trevor Lawrence's three attempts for 25 yards.



Despite the lopsided score, Travis Etienne Jr. didn't get much burn in Tennessee. He was only on the field for 31 snaps, finishing with just 28 yards on 12 carries, although he did catch the ball once for a gain of 13. That was ETN's season low in snaps. His fantasy managers are hoping that this game against the Titans was a one-off instead of the start of a downward trend.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Five 3-and-outs



The Jaguars did more than enough to get the win in Tennessee, but their defense deserves the bulk of the credit, holding Cam Ward and the Titans to just three points and 188 total yards. The offense was fine, scoring three touchdowns, a field goal, and a two-point conversion, but they were still inconsistent, largely due to the struggles of the rushing attack.



With the opportunity to add to the lead, up 15-3, Jacksonville scored just 10 more points in eight drives, including five 3-and-outs. The Jaguars can't beat themselves up too much after such a commanding victory, but the offense certainly left quite a few points on the board in Nashville. T-Law, Jakobi Meyers, and Brenton Strange's fantasy managers had a good day, but they could have had great ones, while ETN, Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington all had disappointing showings.

For all of our key fantasy stats from each Jaguars game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.