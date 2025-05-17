Hunter, Jaguars' Quietly Tough Task on the Road This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars' selection of Travis Hunter was the boldest move of the NFL Draft. Adding Hunter to the fold should help Jacksonville take a step in the right direction, but they still have work to do.
Following the release of the season's schedule, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network analyzed every team's schedule. He believes the Jaguars' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks will pose a challenge for Hunter and the Jaguars.
"While expectations may not be high for the Jaguars in the 2025 season, the arrival of Travis Hunterdoes inject some life and much-needed excitement into the building. Pairing Hunter with Brian Thomas Jr. creates a dynamic wide receiver duo. On the other side, we’ll see another strong tandem in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp— a tough test for Hunter on the defensive end," Austin said.
The Jaguars undoubtedly secured the most talented player in the draft, even though it took them trading away multiple picks to do so. Hunter's addition should help a rebuilding Jaguars' roster improve this upcoming season.
According to Pro Football Network Hunter entered "the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the best prospects in the class, and he also profiles as one of the most intriguing players in recent memory since he legitimately qualifies as a top-five pick at two positions. He is truly a one-of-one type of NFL prospect. Hunter possesses below-average overall size and length, but offers a once-in-a-generation type of overall athleticism."
"As a wide receiver, Hunter can use his elite burst, bend, and speed to carve up coverage defenders and offer RAC dynamism, and as a cornerback, he can match, transition, blanket WRs in trail, read routes, and hawk in front of passes. His mobility profile is generational, as are his ball skills, and that combination is lethal on either side of the ball."
PFN continued, "Hunter should be an All-Pro wherever he plays. It remains to be seen whether he’ll play at CB or WR more often in the NFL. But judging off his offensive tape, he’s the WR1 of the 2025 NFL Draft by a sizable margin.
"The Colorado offense ran through Hunter in 2024, even as he put up a legendary campaign on the defensive side of the ball. Catching passes from Shedeur Sanders, Hunter racked up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 scores (plus one rushing touchdown), and ultimately earned the Heisman Trophy. At 6’0″, 188 pounds, Hunter isn’t an imposing size threat, but everything else about his game is terrifying for defenders. His mix of instant acceleration, gravity-defying bend, and hyperactive agility makes him 1-of-1, and he has some of the best ball skills of this generation."
