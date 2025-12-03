Jaguars Have Exceeded Liam Coen's Expectations; Can They Persist?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been impressive. There was a lot of optimism for what they could be in the 2025 NFL season, Liam Coen's first year as a head coach in this league, but they've exceeded even the rosiest expectations from the offseason. At 8-4, this team is currently leading the AFC South division, with a chance to control its own destiny to earn a home playoff game.



At this point, the Jaguars are more likely to make the postseason than miss it. There are several challengers in the conference for the three Wild Card spots this year, but Jacksonville has the upper hand to maintain its hold on a playoff spot, tabbed with a few favorable matchups still to come and listed with an 85 percent chance to stay in the picture per ESPN. How does Liam Coen feel about his team's start in his first season at the helm?



Liam Coen wants to keep climbing



When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen, they had tasked him with overhauling a team that went just 4-13 the previous season, with just one playoff appearance in the last seven years. There was some promising established talent on both sides of the ball, but no one would have been shocked if they fell short of the postseason in 2025.



13 weeks into the campaign, it'd be more surprising for the Jaguars to miss the playoffs than for them to win the AFC South crown. Clearly, this team has surpassed its initial expectations, which according to Head Coach Liam Coen were simply to improve upon the on-field product from last year. The thing about expectations, though, is that they change. Through 12 games, the Jaguars have set a new standard for themselves. Coen recognizes this, but he also told Good Morning Football that he's grateful for what Jacksonville has been able to do already:



"We didn't really put any mile markers out, honestly. It was just trying to improve in multiple phases, right? Ultimately, offensively, we want to be able to try to run the football better. Defensively, we want to try to stop the run a little bit better. Special teams, keep being special. We've had great [opportunities] from all three phases that have helped us get to this point, right now, to be able to go and play meaningful games in November and December. That's really all you can ask for in this league and the guys are excited about the opportunities."

