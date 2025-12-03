AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars the New Sheriff in Town

The 2025 NFL season has turned out to be one of the more unpredictable campaigns in recent memory. There appears to be a complete lack of a runaway favorite this year. All of the presumed top teams from before the season have taken some severe steps back and even the new contenders that popped up in their place seem flawed at best and downright fraudulent at worst.



One of the most shocking things that has taken place this year is how strong the AFC South has turned out to be. What was once thought to be perhaps the weakest division in football this season now has three legitimate playoff contenders. The good news is that the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of those three teams. The bad news is that the other two are right on their tail.



New leader in the AFC South



Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is stopped short of the goal line on a keeper inside the five-yard line against Tennessee during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4, 2-1 in div.)



Last game: 25-3 win @ Tennessee Titans



Next game: vs. Indianapolis Colts



It might not seem like a big deal that the Jacksonville Jaguars beat a one-win Tennessee Titans team in Week 13, but it definitely is, and any fan following this team closely could explain why. Despite their encouraging 7-4 mark coming into the game, the Jaguars didn't have very many statement, commanding victories this year. They changed that versus the Titans, notching their third win in a row and their second consecutive one on the road.



Now, they're riding a high going into their most important game of the season so far. With the win over Tennessee, the Jaguars leapfrogged the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South standings, taking the lead with a "common opponents" tiebreaker. If they don't want their stay at the top to be short-lived, they'll have to use the momentum and confidence they've built up to upend Indy in Week 14.



Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

2. Indianapolis Colts (8-4, 2-1 in div.)



Last game: 20-16 loss vs. Houston Texans



Next game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars



The Colts are trending in the wrong direction. They were able to build a commanding lead over the rest of the division with a soft schedule to begin their 2025 season. Now, they've gone just 1-3 in their last four, dropping games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans.



Not only are they riding a two-game losing streak, but they've got some serious injury concerns now, too. Sauce Gardner is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup after suffering a non-contact calf ailment. Daniel Jones reportedly has a fractured fibula. DeForest Buckner and Anthony Richardson are still on IR. Indianapolis isn't just in danger of losing the grip they had on the AFC South all season, but they're now facing the potential of falling out of the playoff picture altogether.



Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) works to get to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

3. Houston Texans (7-5, 3-1 in div.)



Last game: 20-16 win @ Indianapolis Colts



Next game: @ Kansas City Chiefs



After Week 3, the Houston Texans were on life support. They dropped all of their first three games to fall into what looked like an insurmountable hole. To add insult to injury, C.J. Stroud went down with a concussion after they managed to win two of their next three to keep their season alive. Against all odds, Davis Mills was able to rattle off three straight victories, allowing Stroud to come back to a surging team.



Now, the Texans have won five of their last six games, reinserting themselves into the AFC playoff conversation. In fact, Houston could still win the division if it can keep up their current pace and get some help from the Jaguars and Colts' other opponents down the stretch. However, the Texans' margin for error is razor-thin, and a loss to a desperate Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 could be a death knell for them.



Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Tennessee Titans (1-11, 0-5 in div.)



Last game: 25-3 loss vs. Jacksonville Jaguars



Next game: @ Cleveland Browns



Rookie quarterback Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans had been building some momentum going into Week 13. They didn't win any of their three games leading into their matchup with the Jaguars, but they played some playoff-caliber opponents extremely close, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Texans, and Seattle Seahawks by a combined 16 points.



Unfortunately, they suffered a major setback versus Jacksonville. Ward and the offense couldn't get anything going, scoring just three points and barely totaling 180 yards. Now, the Titans face possibly their last chance at notching a second win this season, taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

