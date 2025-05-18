Analyzing the Jaguars Post-NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason, as they have made several significant changes to their coaching staff and their roster. They hope the changes lead to improved results on gamedays this upcoming season.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports analyzed the offseason of every team with a new head coach and believes the Jaguars may have hit big with the hiring of Liam Coen.
"Jaguars' leadership has been best known for its individual soundbites to this point, but it's clear Coen and [James] Gladstone are aligned in a vision that should bring Jacksonville back to competitiveness sooner rather than later," Edwards said.
"Relating back to his time as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, Coen acknowledged in his post-draft press conference that there had been an emphasis on creating explosives in the run and pass games, which played out in their draft through the selection of not only Hunter, but Tuten, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine."
Edwards noted that Gladstone had already influenced the Jaguars' business practices before the NFL Draft.
"Gladstone has spammed the phrase "intangibly rich" throughout draft material, then recounted two examples in the All-Star game setting. A year ago, when Gladstone was with the [Los Angeles] Rams, Los Angeles drafted Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round. Fiske had been asked to switch teams during the week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in 2024, to which he obliged. A year later, Gladstone, now in Jacksonville, selected Kiser, a linebacker who had been asked to play safety at the same event," Edwards said.
"The team also acknowledged that it was looking for versatile players on defense. [Jalen] McLeod, for example, is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but has shown he can be a spot pass rusher. In recent years, the Rams have been a team that brings in a small contingency of prospects for pre-draft visits rather than using all 30. Jacksonville has taken it a step further by hosting zero (0) in Duval County."
Keith Sanchez of the Draft Network said, "McLeod’s production in all facets of the game stems from his ability to play as a stack backer in certain situations, while also having the versatility to move to the edge rusher position. This unique combination makes him a valuable three-down defender for an NFL front seven."
