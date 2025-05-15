Jaguars' MNF Matchup Against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Presents Huge Test
The Jacksonville Jaguars added arguably the best athlete in the NFL Draft, when they traded up for Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner should help the Jaguars turn things around, as he has the rare ability of playing on both sides of the ball.
While it still remains to be seen how the Jaguars plan to use him, Hunter will undoubtedly make the Jaguars a better team this upcoming season. However, Jacksonville still has plenty of work to do to rebuild one of the league's worst rosters from last season.
The Jaguars may not be a finished product, but they were still able to land a Monday Night Football game this season against what is likely the most-watched team in the National Football League: the Kansas City Chiefs. This gives the Jaguars the chance to prove how far they have come.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked every Monday Night Football matchup of the entire season. Podell ranked the Jaguars' Week 5 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as the 12th-best Monday Night football game of the season.
"The three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs provide an early season test for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their first-year head coach Liam Coen. Coen coordinated a top-five scoring offense (29.5 points per game, fourth most in the NFL) in Tampa Bay last season despite an early season injury to Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, and quarterback Baker Mayfield set franchise single-season records for completion percentage (71.4%) and passer rating (106.8) last season," Podell said.
"Perhaps he can work similar magic with another former first overall pick QB in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence with him throwing to Pro Bowl wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. Coen and his high-flying receivers up against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could be a pretty fun matchup."
The Jaguars will have a challenging time against the Chiefs in this matchup, but they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. This should make for a quality game against one of last season's best and worst teams on Monday Night Football.
