Jaguars' Secondary Coach Sounds Off on Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is quite the rare player.
No other player in the NFL is attempting what he is doing as a rookie. No other player knows the day-in and day-out challenges and adaptations he has to make. But his coaches do.
"Well he has jumped in the deep end, if you want to call it that. He's put the time in to try to learn what they're doing on offense, but more importantly, put the time in on what we're doing on defense," Jaguars secondary coach Ron Milus said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
"So for him to be able to go out there and do what he's done, really, he's done it for a number of years, but to do it for us, it's been, it's been quite -- I've been quite happy."
But what about Hunter stands out to Milus? What is it about his skill set that makes him such an impressive cornerback on top of what he is already doing at wide receiver -- his ball skills or his athletic greatness?
"It's a little bit of both," Milus said.
"The ball skills are wide receiver like, and obviously he's a wide receiver, but his athleticism is, you can call it unique. This guy can get it in and out of breaks with the best of them. And so I think that that's what he brings to the table."
But it isn't just what Hunter has done on the practice field that has stood out to Milus. It is also the way he has integrated himself into the locker room and defensive meeting rooms.
"With Travis, what I've told my wife, this guy's a great dude. And so he comes in. There is no friction. There's none of that. He doesn't have a big ego," Milus said.
"So he comes in. He's trying to learn, if there's a question, he asks the question. And then there's now coach. I need to be with the ones. No, not yet, no, eventually, okay, but not yet. But what he's done for us so far, so good. I love what he brings to the table."
