Which Trevor Lawrence Trait Stands Out to Jaguars' Spencer Whipple
For new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, there is no development more critical to his team than that of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
By proxy, that also means there are few assistants more important on Coen's first-ever staff than quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple.
Whipple, a long-time friend of Coen's and his former peer on the UMass staff, will be tasked day-in and day-out with helping Lawrence be as prepared as he can possibly be. If Lawrence suceeds with the weight of the Jaguars' expectations on him, than so will Whipple and Coen.
After working with Lawrence over the last several months, it is clear what parts of his game have stood out to Whipple. The size, arm strength and mobility are all clearly there. But besides the obvious, there is one specific trait of Lawrence's that has impressed.
"But also the thing I've been really impressed with is anticipation," Whipple said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
"On seeing some of the things, you know, making throws and guys are running into the football from, you know, five, six yards away and over the top of linebackers, his anticipation has been really impressive to watch this camp."
Coen's offense is as complicated as it is quarterback-friendly; he, Whipple, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and several others on the staff will have a good plan for how to get the most out of the fifth-year quarterback. But Lawrence will need to get up to speed on the diverse playbook quickly.
That is where Whipple comes in, serving as Lawrence's direct tie to the Jaguars' developmental structure. And so far, the key figure on the coaching staff has liked what he has seen out of his most important player.
"And then with the timing aspect, in terms of new footwork, new concepts, things happening fast, you know him, applying that new footwork to those things that are going on has been impressive to watch too," Whipple said.
"So all the things you see as you walk out to the field, besides the mobility, the arm strength and then his ability to lead the operation in terms of the huddle, owning the pre snap, and then getting a chance to use some of that anticipation. They're really fun to watch."
