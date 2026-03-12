Jaguars Are Rightfully Putting Their Trust in Liam Coen

How things have changed so far in one offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are in a whole different position than they were when their season ended last season.

That is because with the start of free agency, the Jaguars have now lost a few key players from last year's team. We all know what type of season the Jaguars had last year, and that was because of the roster that first-year head coach Liam Coen and first-year general manager James Gladstone built last offseason.

Coen and Gladstone are now in their second offseason with the Jaguars, and they will have to take a different approach in what they intend to do with their roster.

Coen had a successful first season, and so did Gladstone. The work they have done together over their first year in Jacksonville has been amazing, and that comes with knowing how both these guys want to build their roster, and it is going to fit the scheme they are running in Jacksonville.

The trust process for Jaguars this offseason

The Jaguars are putting their trust in Coen and rightfully so. This Jaguars team still has key pieces that they love, starting with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is coming off the best season of his career. He will want to be better and improve on that.

They have offensive weapons in wide receivers Travis Hunter , Brian Thomas Jr. , and Jakobi Meyers. That is the key to all this, and they will fill in the roster with the players they have or in the 2026 NFL Draft. Coen has trust in his guys in the building, and the players who will get their chance come next season.

That is where great coaching comes into play. And if we learned anything from last week, it is that the Jaguars building has a different feeling with Coen in there.

Coen has his players back, no matter what. Coen has the Jaguars locker room believing, and that is when teams get better. Coen will be better in year two, and that is why they believe he could have success even with letting some key players leave in free agency.

The Jaguars still have the core on the defensive line heading into next season. That is something big for the Jaguars. They will also use all the picks they have in the draft next month and look to find the right players to come in and help them win next season and for the future. Gladstone will have something cooking with Coen in the draft.