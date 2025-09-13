Previewing Intriguing Jaguars Player Props Week 2 vs. Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars began their 2025 NFL season and their new era with an extremely encouraging win over the Carolina Panthers. Things didn't go perfectly, but the defense flexed its chops with three forced turnovers, and the ground game was incredibly effective in Liam Coen's head coaching debut, totaling 200 rushing yards.
However, the Jaguars will be hoping for a better showing from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and the rest of the air attack in Week 2. They'll likely need it if they're to stand any chance at upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
This game has the makings of a shootout. Both defenses are unproven, although Jacksonville certainly has more promising talent on the depth chart. However, going up against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown, the Jaguars' offense will still have to be ready to respond if their D can't contain the Bengals.
Jaguars' player props vs. Cincinnati Bengals
1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 245.5 passing yards
In a way, neither the Jacksonville Jaguars nor the Cincinnati Bengals were the teams they wanted to be in Week 1 for the rest of the 2025 NFL season. Trevor Lawrence had a decent game, but his statistical output was well below what a prospective star should be going in a Liam Coen-led offense, finishing with just 178 yards on 17-of-31 passing for one touchdown and one interception.
He has another opportunity against a questionable defense to prove that he's still an elite young talent this week. The Jaguars probably won't be able to coast to a win if he has another slow performance like he did versus the Carolina Panthers.
2. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 55.5 rushing yards
Travis Etienne Jr. had 143 yards on 16 carries in Week 1 against Carolina. FanDuel isn't expecting him to be nearly as effective in Cincinnati. The Bengals held the Cleveland Browns to just 49 rushing yards as a team in their season opener, but they weren't exactly facing elite talent, as second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was unavailable, leaving Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, and Raheim Sanders to handle the run game.
ETN had a lot of success in his first outing in Coen's scheme. The Jags will need him to keep it going to take pressure off of Trevor Lawrence and the passing game in Week 2.
3. Travis Hunter Jr. over/under 4.5 receptions
Travis Hunter Jr. started his NFL career with six catches against the Panthers. He only mustered 33 receiving yards, but he consistently made himself available for Lawrence. The Jaguars might have to throw it a lot more against Cincinnati if the game turns into a shootout, like many are expecting.
He has a great chance to prove that he's a possession beast in the passing game versus the Bengals.
