How Jaguars' Ground Game Is Setting Trevor Lawrence Up for Success

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been the primary focus of this team in the 2025 NFL season.

It all started when they hired Liam Coen to take over as head coach, offering the promise that he could lead an offensive renaissance for the Jaguars the way he did as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OC last year. Jacksonville's attack hasn't developed as quickly as many hoped it would, but it has steadily shown improvement throughout the campaign.



Coen's impact on the ground game was immediate. He's engineering a breakout season for Travis Etienne Jr. with his zone run schemes, with the fourth-year running back on pace for 1,200 rushing yards, which would be a new career-high. In 13 games, ETN has nine touchdowns, just three shy of his single-season record.



Jaguars lead with the run so Trevor Lawrence can finish strong



Establishing one of the league's best running attacks has been instrumental to the Jacksonville Jaguars' success this season. They're now 9-4, leading the AFC South division, while boasting a top-14 ground game in rushing yards per game. However, it's clear that this team will only go as far as quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes them. Opponents have started to key in on Liam Coen's rushing attack. In their last two games, the Jaguars have averaged under three yards per carry. Coen spoke on how the opposition has been able to slow his team down on the ground:



“We're definitely seeing some heavier boxes at times. But we did have a few targeting issues yesterday and a few fundamental issues that it definitely wasn't completely up to the standard by any means. So, it's a group effort; they know that, but it definitely starts up front."



This offense will have to prove that it can be versatile if the Jaguars want to make an extended postseason run. T-Law has been up to the task lately, taking advantage of the opposing defenses that were focused on stopping Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game. He's averaged over 220 passing yards in his last four outings, leading Jacksonville to four straight wins while tossing eight touchdowns. One key thing that has helped the Jaguars be more balanced on offense and throw defenses off has been ETN's improvements as a pass protector, per Coen:



"Yeah, he has definitely improved there. Had a really nice pickup yesterday on a cut that he had, and he's mixed up some of the techniques that he wants to be able to use, based on some of the rushers that he's seeing. He's more dialed into the protections, I think, than maybe he has been in some ways, and he's taking it seriously. [Running Backs Coach Chad Morton], like I've always said, does a great job with teaching those guys not just the schemes, but the fundamentals and techniques that we want to use in pass protection, and he's taken pride in it.”

