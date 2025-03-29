Jaguars' Travis Etienne's Brother Shares Special Message
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has been full of change so far. They have a whole new look and there is a new culture being built in Jacksonville that started this offseason.
Now that the Jaguars have a new leader in the locker room in Liam Coen and a new general manager improving the roster in James Gladstone, many players are ready to get going for the 2025 season.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. has been a good player for the Jaguars since being drafted by them in the 2021 NFL Draft in the first round. He has been a good running back in the league and he is only getting started.
Now, Travis' brother, Trevor Etienne, will have his chance to make his way to the National Football League. Trevor will look to have his name called in next month's 2025 NFL Draft. Trevor finished his college career at the University of Georgia.
Trevor recently shared a special message he had about his brother.
"So me and my brother are really close," said Trevor Etienne. "I can call him any time of the day, any time of the night, we talk about anything, whenever, wherever, whatever. I am just blessed to have someone like him i my life. You know, just to be able to like, look up to someone like him is a huge blessing and to have him in my life."
"But yeah, he is always pushing me, and it is always that big brother, little brother aspect. It is never good enough, but I appreciate it because you know he is pushing me to be my best self."
Who knows -- maybe one day Travis and Trevor would get to play together in the NFL.
"Low-mileage back with modest production and average explosiveness but legitimate three-down versatility. He lacks the speed and power of his brother, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne, but Trevor wins with vision, elusiveness and efficiency," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He is capable inside and does a nice job of staying tight to the track but could struggle to get tough yards. He runs with average burst wide but sets up tacklers and gets in and out of cuts without losing speed. Etienne catches with sticky hands, evades tacklers in space, and has a very good understanding of protections. He has middle-round value but could become a third-down option early in his career."
