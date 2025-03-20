BREAKING: Jaguars' Travis Etienne Shares Message for 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has been full of change so far. They have a whole new look and there is a new culture being built in Jacksonville that started this offseason.
Now that the Jaguars have a new leader in the locker room in Liam Coen and a new general manager improving the roster in Jame Gladstone, many players are ready to get going for the 2025 season.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. has been a good player for the Jaguars since being drafted by them in the 2021 NFL Draft in the first round. He has been a good running back in the league and he is only getting started.
Etienne shared a great message for the 2025 season. Etienne wants to come back stronger and not look back to last season. The Jaguars had a rough 2024 season and Etienne did not have his best season because he had to miss a couple of games because of injuries. But now he is ready for the new season.
Etienne is one of only five running backs in franchise history to have 1,000 rushing yards in a season. In fact, he has done it twice already. In his first two seasons, 2022 and 2023, he has surpassed the 1000-yard mark.
Etienne replied to a tweet on X/Twitter that named all the Jaguars running backs with 1000 yards in a season. Etienne posted a famous Kobe Bryant quote. "Job's Not Finished".
Per Jaguars: Etienne saw action in all 17 regular-season games with 12 starts and started both postseason games in 2022. In the regular season, he tallied 220 rushing attempts for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns. His 1,125 rushing yards ranked ninth in the NFL and were the second-most rushing yards for a player who had under 250 attempts, trailing 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (1,139 yards) by only 14 yards. He also recorded 35 receptions for 316 yards. In the postseason, he recorded 30 rushing attempts for 171 yards and one touchdown and 4 receptions for 30 yards.
Etienne started in all 17 games in 2023, recording 267 rushing attempts for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and one touchdown. Etienne totaled 1,484 scrimmage yards, joining RB Maurice Jones-Drew as the only Jaguars to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first two active NFL seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.