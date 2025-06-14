Learning New System is Nothing New for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has played football as a professional since being drafted No. 1 overall out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Now in his fifth season, all of them in Jacksonville, Lawrence is once again being asked to ply his trade under a third offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski. Will this constant shuffling of play callers have a negative impact on No. 16?
As a rookie, Lawrence began his career under the tutelage of Darrell Bevell. Bevell was the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 season. The Jaguars record under Bevell was a dreadful 3-14, and the coach was gone after only one season. Then came Press Taylor. The younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor. Press' offenses had marginal success, going 22-29 with a playoff victory in 2022. Lawrence found his groove a little more with Taylor than he did Bevell, however it still didn't hit the mark. Taylor left the franchise after last season, and now is in the Windy Ciy as the pass game coordinator for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Each regime change for Lawrence and his teammates introduces a new scheme and system to learn. This time around, the new plan comes courtesy of talented offensive minds, Liam Coen amd Grant Udinski. The hope is that this duo will be as successful in creating beautiful music together in the way that the entertainment world enjoyed masterpieces crafted by the likes of Rodgers/Hammerstein, Elton John/Bernie Taupin and Taylor Swift/Jack Antonoff. The golden-maned quarterback just has to be able to deliver as a front man, but it takes some time to work it all out in rehearsals.
“Yeah, I thought it was really good. Some good days. Some days were a little sloppier, and that's just part of it, especially with a new system. A lot of new guys, everyone's playing together kind of for the first time for a lot of us, so overall I thought it was really good. I thought we learned a lot, took some really big steps of improvement throughout OTAs, and I'm proud of the guys, how they worked. Everyone worked their tail off all offseason, really pushed ourselves," quipped Lawrence. There's a lot of times where this is a period where some people can kind of take it easy and I felt like every day we
Speaking of rehearsal, the fifth-year starter in Duval has been working dilligently on his own to make the proper adjustments needed to not just survive, but thrive.
Continued Lawrence, “Like I've said, changed some of my footwork, so I feel a lot more comfortable with that. Just some subtle changes. I think footwork, my eyes, just where I'm starting, using my eyes as a weapon, manipulating the defense. I thought there was some great stuff on tape throughout the spring of me being able to do that in the ways I wanted to. So, that was a big step, just overall being comfortable with the system, not thinking as much. When you hear a play call, it's not like I'm straining to think about what I'm doing. At first, when you get in the system, you're kind of doing that, but towards the end it felt a lot more second nature and felt like I could just go and play and communicate and move fast.”