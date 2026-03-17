Expectations for the Jaguars' Top Three Receiving Options Next Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars underwent an offensive explosion last season under Liam Coen in his first year as their head coach. It's clear that he's the right person for the job in their pursuit to take back the AFC South from their divisional rivals.

Trevor Lawrence was a dark-horse MVP candidate last season, and this upcoming season will be his chance to cement himself as one of the top-five quarterbacks in the league. What is needed out of his top three receiving options in order for that to happen?

Expectations

Upholding the Standard

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All Jakobi Meyers has to do is be the receiver he's always been. The Jaguars traded for him because of his reliability, and with a full offseason of training with Lawrence, I'd expect their connections to be one of the best in the league.

Meyers did the best with the poor quarterback play he was given with the Las Vegas Raiders, but this is the first time in his career that he can become a true wide receiver for a team with championship aspirations. I hope that lights a fire under him, but all he needs to do is not lose his strength in contested catches and finesse in route running, and he'll be good.

A Step Forward

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) signals a first down during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 was a rough year for Brian Thomas Jr . He dealt with injury, but more than that, his effectiveness wasn't the same as in his rookie season. He has the most pressure to perform in this receiving room, and what he needs to show is that he can be a legitimate threat under Lawrence.

It's too soon to give up on him, but it's not an understatement to say that James Gladstone and the Jaguars front office won't hesitate to move him if need be. What Lawrence needs out of him is hunger on the field. He can't be giving up on plays or running routes with reduced intensity; it's do-or-die time for him in Jacksonville, and he should be playing like it.

Lightning Striking Twice

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player with pressure to perform is Parker Washington. He was one of their breakout players last season, and he's entering the last year of his contract. Lawrence was more confident throwing the ball to him than any receiver on this list, and he has to prove that their connection isn't a fluke.

He was one of the best contested catchers in the league last season, despite his smaller frame. If he can keep that up, then Lawrence and he will continue to make each other better.