Jaguars Mailbag: Minicamp in Review
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on minicamp, Trevor Lawrence and more.
Q: I’ve seen a lot of people commenting on reporters' play-by-plays when it comes to Lawrence struggling. What’s been your read through OTAs and camp?
A: I think you answered your own question. Play-by-plays in OTAs and minicamp. It is our job to say what happens, but I would hardly look into practice results to determine a quarterback's performance and trajectory. I think he has been fine, but I also think the things the actual team and staff were evaluating are things we don't see.
Q: When a cornerback is preparing for an upcoming game, how does their preparation change when it’s a zone scheme versus man? I would think in a man scheme you have to study specific receivers to learn their tendencies if you’re gonna cover them. Is that still the case when it’s a zone coverage scheme?
A: I think they still need to be cognizant of how receivers set up their routes and how certain route combinations play out. If a receiver has certain tendencies on one route or concept, it could help them unlock the puzzle of the entire play.
Q: Will Dawuane Smoot make the team?
A: I think he has a good chance. The Jaguars badly needed edge depth after the draft, and he can certainly fill that role. Add in his ability to rush from the interior and his relationship with defensive line coach Matt Edwards, and I think most signs point to him sticking. I had him making the team in my most recent 53-man roster projection.
Q: Who leads the team in carries?
A: My guess is Travis Etienne. I think Liam Coen can just do more things with him on the field than he can with Tank Bigsby, and I am not so confident either of the rookies can completely displace Etienne in 2025. I do think Bigsby gets a lot of run when the Jaguars run gap scheme plays, though. If the offensive line ends up being better at that than on zone runs, he could be the one to watch.
Q: Which undrafted rookie has stood out to you so far
A: I know it sounds like I am repeating myself, but I am going with Duke wide receiver Eli Pancol. He made plenty of impressive plays over the course of the offseason program and he has the most interesting physical traits.
Q: Any more signings coming?
A: I don't think so. I think they made the signings they did at a specific and purposeful time. They wanted guys in the building and with playbooks and in the swing of things before they broke for their pre-training camp break. Maybe if a surprise release happens elsewhere in the NFL, but I don't think we see another one anytime soon.
Q: When I was at minicamp, I saw a lot of Tank with the starters, including catching a few passes out of the backfield. Does he have the inside track to RB1? Or do you foresee more of a committee similar to Tampa between Bigsby, ETN, and a bit of Allen on passing downs?
A: I do think all four running backs will get some run at certain points of the season. But from the seven or so offseason practices I saw, I believe Travis Etienne is the No. 1 running back until he isn't anymore.
