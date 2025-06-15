Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: Post-Offseason Edition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed their offseason program, and the next step is training camp.
So, who do we have making the Jaguars in our post-offseason 53-man roster projection? We break it down below.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens
Nothing to add here. John Wolford makes sense for the practice squad behind Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens.
RB (4): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten (R), LeQuint Allen (R)
No real surprises here. My guess is Travis Etienne is the lead running back, but all four get some run at some point.
WR (5): Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter (R), Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Trenton Irwin
Eli Pancol and Joshua Cephus both had really good offseasons and should be considered here, but Trenton Irwin has the leg up in terms of special teams value. As a No. 5 receiver, that matters.
TE (3): Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt
Quintin Morris is left off this time around, but that could change considering how often it seems like the Jaguars may run multiple tight end sets. While this group may not get a ton of production, they will still be pivotal to the offense.
OL (9): Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum (R), Jonah Monheim (R)
Cole Van Lanen is on the outside looking in for this rendition of the 53, The Jaguars have a lot of players who can play both tackle and guard, and Patrick Mekari can play all five spots. This means they may be able to go a little light.
EDGE (5): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, Dennis Gardeck
This could go down as the best Jaguars' edge room of the last decade -- beating out both 2017 and 2022. Once Gardeck is healthy, this is a deep and versatile unit.
DL (5): Ark Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson, Tyler Lacy
With Dawuane Smoot and Travon Walker both having the ability to play inside on third downs, the Jaguars could go with five defensive tackles. They have two run-stuffers, a pass-rusher in Armstead, and a potential game-changer in Maason Smith if he develops.
LB (6): Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser (R), Jalen McLeod (R)
The rookies are going to make the team, and it is fairly obvious through the offseason program who the two starters and the two top backups are. Yasir Abdullah has gotten some run at the SAM linebacker position, but this regime invested a pick in McLeod for the same role.
CB (5): Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, De'Antre Prince, Montaric Brown
It seems very clear who the Jaguars' top five cornerbacks are. And with Darnell Savage and Caleb Ransaw both having the ability to play inside, the Jaguars can go lighter here.
S (6): Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Caleb Ransaw (R), Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard, Rayuan Lane III (R)
This did not change from our last 53-man roster projection. Antonio Johnson still has a lot of talent, but it seems like he has been buried on the depth chart.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little, Ross Matiscik
I mean. Duh?
