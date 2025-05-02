Best Value Pick From the Jaguars' Draft Class
The Jacksonville Jaguars can potentially be the best drafting team from the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars had a good first draft class under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The Jaguars made things happen in the draft. They did not wait around and wait for the things to fall into their but instead they were aggressive from start to finish and had a good draft.
The Jaguars want to get things going down in Jacksonville and with this new class it will help them next season. Most of their players will be ready to start in their rookie season. The Jaguars got players in the draft that were the best in their respective positions and others that they got in the late rounds that bring good value to the team.
Coen and Gladstone knew exactly what they wanted to do and did it. The two of them worked together, and their plan worked out exactly as they wanted it to. These two had already made a lot of noise this offseason with the free agency class they brought in, but that did not stop in the draft last week. Anyway, the Jaguars can get better, this new regime will get it going for them.
Looking back at the draft, we are looking at the player that the Jaguars got the best value by what pick they took them in. It is easy to say their 2nd overall pick Travis Hunter by who was in the first round, and the Jaguars had to trade up to get him.
Mike Renner of CBS Sports had the Jaguars third round pick, offensive lineman, Wyatt Milum out of West Virginia as the team's best value pick in the 2025 draft.
"Wyatt Milum was a dog at tackle for the Mountaineers, though he profiles to the interior for the Jaguars. Milum has started for four seasons and has only gotten better each year. He was a top-50 player on my board whom the Jaguars got at the end of the third round," said Renner.
Milum gives the Jaguars much-needed help on the offensive line. The Jaguars want to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence as much as they can, and Milum will do that well.
To get our updates, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us today by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.