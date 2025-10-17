One Player Who Must Step Up Amid Jaguars' Injuries
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering yet another tough matchup in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. After doing battle with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Seattle Seahawks in three straight games, they fly to London to take on the Los Angeles Rams next.
That's four prospective playoff teams in a row, with a combined record of 15-9. The Jaguars seemingly caught a lucky break, with star wide receiver Puka Nacua spraining his ankle in the Rams' last bout with the Baltimore Ravens. He's listed as questionable for their upcoming clash with Jacksonville, but not many expect him to be able to play after a long flight and a week without practice.
But the Jaguars are dealing with their own injuries. Travon Walker has been extremely limited after undergoing wrist surgery, but the team is hoping he'll be able to fully go with a club on Sunday. The defense will need all the help it can get, considering that breakout linebacker Devin Lloyd will be out with a calf issue.
Jaguars need Ventrell Miller to show out
Ventrell Miller unexpectedly saw an increased role in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He played exceptionally well, earning an 89.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to help lead his team to the win, but he has another chance to show out in London against the Los Angeles Rams.
Even without Puka Nacua, the Jaguars will have their hands full trying to contain Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and the rest of LA's dangerous attack. Coming into the season, Jacksonville had its starting linebacker listed as "Devin Lloyd or Ventrell Miller," suggesting that the new coaching staff was almost equally impressed with both of them throughout training camp.
Miller will have to prove that he can replicate Lloyd's production for a full game against the Rams. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile believes that he'll be up to the task:
"Yeah, I have a ton of confidence in him. I thought he had a great summer, a great spring, and he’s really just done a good job. He's a pro’s pro in terms of staying ready and being aware of everything within the system and the scheme. He's a physical dude, man. I know you guys have seen him play over the years. He's just really a tough off-the-ball football player for us."
"So, I'm excited for him. I'm excited for his opportunity to get out there and play a bunch, and he's done a good job up to this point. He's done a good job out here this week. And Ventrell also, I think he's got some really good leadership qualities, too. The guys love playing with him, and we all really enjoy coaching him, love coaching him, so I'm excited for him."
