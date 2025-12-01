Proof Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Will Be Coveted Free Agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, for once, do not have to put much thought into the offseason during December.

Yes , the Jaguars have some critical decisions to make in March and beyond. But for now, the Jaguars are 8-4 and in the middle of an intense AFC South race to the playoffs and that deserves all of their focus.

But this does not take away for what is ahead of the Jaguars and their front office once the 2025 season ends. And one thing that has become clear during the Jaguars' stellar start to the season is that fourth-year linebacker Devin Lloyd is in for a big pay day.

Lloyd's Big Season

According to a recent look by Pro Football Focus at the highest-graded impending free agents throughout the NFL, Lloyd ranked at No. 12 with a 86.8 grade over the last three seasons.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) participates in pregame player introductions against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Lloyd is having a career year in what might be his final season in Jacksonville. After two solid but not special seasons, he is finally playing with the pedigree that earned him a first-round selection. His 89.3 PFF grade and 86.1 PFF coverage grade are good for second and third best among qualifying linebackers this season," PFF said.

Simply put, Lloyd has had a Pro Bowl-level season and has played especially well since he returned from a mid-season calf strain four weeks ago. The Jaguars are 3-1 in that time and have turned in two of their best performances of the season with big wins of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) gives high-fives to fan as he enters the field to warm up before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, Dev’s a big part of everything we were able to do early in the year because when I was talking about him in the past, there was more—I think Devin really is just capable of doing a lot of things, whether it's the pass coverage, the pass rush, playing in the box as a linebacker and then playing on the ball is really just a unique skillset set that way," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last month.

"So, it gives us a little bit more in terms of options, things that you can do. And he definitely presents some problems for the offense, for sure.”

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lloyd has certainly earned his way to being considered for a new deal in Jacksonville, especially if he continues to finish the season on a strong note. But regardless of where his future takes him, it is clear he is about to cash in.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.