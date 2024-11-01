Jaguars' Main Objective on Offense Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars have played eight games this season. In the first quarters of those eight games, the Jaguars have scored a combined 20 points.
Their inability to start the game with a strong opening drive or score many points in the first quarter at all is a large part of why the Jaguars are 2-6 on the season and on the brink of a lost season.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor acknowledged that starting strong has been a weakness for the Jaguars offense this season. He says it is an issue he knows the unit must address as soon as possible.
“Yeah, it's certainly something we're looking into because the statistics of gaining an early lead at the end of the quarter, end of the half, things like that are critical,” Taylor said. “ It changes the way you play the entire game if you're playing with a lead versus playing from behind.
Many factors, both inside and outside of their control, have led to the unit's struggles this season. Still, Taylor entrusted the Jaguars' coaching staff to figure out how to get the most production out of an offensive unit struggling this season.
“So that's something we're looking at. But when we look, we've got to be efficient early on in certain situations. There are some areas of our game where we're not as efficient early in a game, and we kind of find our stride later, and we've got to figure out what that is.”
“Are we, as coaches, putting our players in the best possible position early in a game to maximize the look they're getting, to have confidence in what they're doing, getting the ball to our best players early, doing things our quarterback’s comfortable with?
“How do we get them set up? Does it go back to Saturday night walkthrough of understanding what we're looking at? Does it go back to our pregame routine Sunday so that the first snap, we're ready to roll? Does it go back to what we practiced throughout the course of the week? So, all things that we're continuing to look into, because we understand the importance of scoring early.”
The Jaguars have had numerous injuries to critical players on both sides of the ball. Still, if Jacksonville is to have any chance in their remaining games this season, they must start games better than they have the previous eight weeks.
