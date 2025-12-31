Everything Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Said About AFC South Title Opportunity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already won one AFC South title in his career. Now, he is four quarters from another one.

Lawrence discussed the major stakes facing the franchise as they enter their Week 18 rematch with the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, making for a pivotal clash for Lawrence as he enters the regular season finale.

Lawrence has played in plenty of games with big stakes since the Jaguars drafted him No. 1 overall in 2021, which is why the Jaguars drafted him to begin with. At the time Lawrence was drafted, the Jaguars were a lowly team with one winning season in a decade-plus.

Now, Lawrence has the Jaguars in the playoffs and just one win away from just the franchise's third-ever AFC South title. The Jaguars have spent all season not getting too ar ahead of themselves, but the time has finally come to turn the focus to bigger and greater dreams and aspirations.

“You can talk about winning the division because it's what we’ve got an opportunity to do, and it's one game. We're here, leading up to this point, we weren't here yet. We had to win. Obviously, look at what Houston did and they've won a bunch of games too," Lawrence said on Wednesday.

"So, we had to win all those games to get to this point to have the opportunity to continue to control the division and keep it in our hands. And that's what we did and none bigger than this one. We're here to win the division this week and a Titans team is going to come in here and obviously presented some challenges for us last time we played them up there and there's some things we need to get better at and put together a good plan.”

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls his own number inside the five yard line against Tennessee during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence has stepped up time and time again for the Jaguars this season, which he largely credits to the way the Jaguars and their staff has prepared him week in and week out. Now, he will need to show he can step up on a big stage once more.

“Yeah, with a new staff, a new system and a little bit of a new schedule and the preparation you try to keep it as similar as possible to what you're used to and what my routine has been in the past. But it has evolved and changed over time I think just getting a better feel, one for the schedule and the game planning and my own process there," Lawrence said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But also my time that I spend with Grant [Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski] and Spence [Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple] and Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] throughout the week that was something that obviously we had to figure out as the season's gone on and what's best. And I feel like we're in a really good routine and flow now and we spend a lot of good time together. Especially, really throughout the week we spend a lot of time together, but at the end of the week, me and Liam spend a lot of time just going back through everything."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after running in a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

