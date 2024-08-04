Jaguars Stat of the Week: Can Anton Harrison Continue His Momentum?
The Jaguars’ first preseason is just one week away, with it the excitement for football returns.
Now that the pads are on, the story of training camp has shifted as the Jaguars’ offense struggled mightily prior to. Since, the offense has turned it around and started making some noise themselves.
For this week’s ‘Stat of the Week,’ it’s the offense’s Anton Harrison who will have the focus of attention, specifically how well the Jaguars’ 2023 first round selection performed in his rookie campaign.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison allowed a pressure rate of just 3.85%, 9th among all tackles and first among rookies.
Throughout the 2023 season, Harrison allowed just 27 pressures and five sacks on 701 pass-block opportunities. Many fans had doubts when the Jaguars decided to let former tackle Jawaan Taylor hit free agency, however, Harrison quickly quieted any concerns with his stellar pass-blocking.
His run-blocking remains a bit of a work in progress as it does for the offensive line as a whole. Coming from Oklahoma, the Jaguars knew his run-blocking wouldn’t be as polished as his pass-blocking. Heading into the 2024 season, it should be an area of focus for the former Sooner.
Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson spoke on Harrison as he enters year two, “He's been doing good up until last week. He's actually going to be in the [concussion] protocol. Yeah, so he's another one. He'll be out for these next couple of days, but he'd been doing really good.”
“He's been probably one of the more consistent offensive linemen so far this year. He missed a lot of the offseason with the shoulder and the surgery and all that, but he came back in the right frame of mind. He's been doing some good stuff and going against Josh and Travon and the guys are only going to make him better,” Peterson continued.
It certainly helps Harrison’s case that he’s neighbored by former All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff’s pass-blocking remains elite as he finished last season with a pressure rate allowed of just 2.11%, 2nd among all guards.
The introduction of Morse at center and a fresh start for a line riddled with injuries in 2023 should have the offensive line primed for a bounce back season. If that is the case, we can expect a similar bounce back for the offense in general
It’s quite the understatement to call last season a disappointment. While injuries, no doubt, played a hand in the team’s downfall, it shouldn’t be used as an excuse. The complete lack of a rushing attack, turnovers, and miscommunication all plagued an offense that initially showed so much promise.
Now, it’s time for a refresh. The Jaguars spent big in free agency, bringing in wide receiver Gabe Davis and Morse and followed it up by drafting LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with their first-round selection.
Harrison has already proved he’s an exceptional young pass-blocker; it’s time to take the next step in year two. He’s got the talent to be one of the league’s premier pass protectors, but for Jacksonville, the improvement in run-blocking is equally important.
If Harrison and the rest of the offensive line can show improvement in the run game and keep Trevor Lawrence upright, the Jaguars’ offense could return to their 2022 form or even surpass it. The ceiling is the roof for this offense, weaponized with new receivers for the team’s franchise signal caller and a revitalized offensive line.