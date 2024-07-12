Jaguars Stat of the Week: The Value of Christian Kirk
It has been a long yet eventful offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise inked its two best players to long-term extensions, hired new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and added some much needed talent on both sides of the ball.
With so many new faces in the building over the course of the offseason, it’s easy to overlook some of the returning, impact players this team has on its roster. One of those is none other than receiver Christian Kirk.
Christian Kirk is the first player of discussion in what will become an ongoing series for me, the ‘Jaguar’s Stat of the Week.’ So what is it, what’s the stat that caught my eye? What is it that Kirk does so well?
Christian Kirk’s 1,416 yards in the slot ranks 2nd most of any receiver from 2022-2023.
Christian Kirk is a slot connoisseur, excelling in a role often undervalued in previous eras. Nowadays, that role has received much more appreciation. According to Pro Football Network, 71.3% of Kirk’s routes in 2023 came from the slot, 8th highest of qualifying receivers.
This stat is even more remarkable considering Kirk missed nearly six games of the 2023 season. In just 12 games, Kirk amassed 593 yards from the slot. Those 593 yards were enough for Kirk to still finish 7th most by any receiver at the end of the year.
Despite Kirk’s speciality in the slot, he ironically managed to do exceptionally well as a deep receiver. In 2023, Kirk caught 10 balls on 15 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns on balls thrown 20+ yards downfield. Those numbers compute a nutty NFL Rating of 121.5.
Speaking of slot receivers, Evan Engram has become a threat in his own right. Engram’s 624 yards from the alignment were 4th most of any receiver and by far the most among tight ends. The Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson was second with just 452 yards, 172 less than that of Engram.
The signing of Kirk was a topic of much discussion as many thought the Jaguars overspent on a player that had yet to prove he was worth his contract. Two years later, Kirk has totaled 141 receptions, 1,895 yards and 11 touchdowns.
To give Kirk’s success in Jacksonville further context, Kirk needs just 979 receiving yards in 2024 to leap from 17th to 4th in franchise history. Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell and Marcedes Lewis have the top spots safely secured… for now.
There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding the additions of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis for what they bring to the offense and rightfully so. However, I believe the return of Kirk might be even more paramount to the upcoming success of Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars offense. The chemistry is already there between the two; that bond might become even stronger in 2024.