James Gladstone Reveals Where Jaguars Are in Draft Process
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few weeks away from making some pivotal decisions in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only do the Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick, but they also have 10 picks total and some of the most draft capital of any team in the entire NFL. Four of the Jaguars' picks are in the top-100, giving the Jaguars a much-needed chance to overhaul their roster.
Spearheading the team's draft process is none other than new general manager James Gladstone, who is in his first year in the role after almost a decade with the Los Angeles Rams.
Considering the success of the Rams' scouting department during Gladstone's time with the franchise, it is clear that expectations are high on what him and his front office staff can build in 2025 and beyond.
Gladstone sat down with Jaguars reporter John Oehser last week to discuss several topics, including where the Jaguars are in their draft process just a few weeks ahead of round one.
As Gladstone explained, the Jaguars still have a good bit to go.
"There's still a lot of work to be done. You know, we're just about a month away from draft day decisions, and we've had the chance to meet with our coaching staff to discuss the initial wave of prospects, and they're working through the next batch," Gladstone said.
"And I think we'll see a lot of clarity here with the next chance that we have to sit down with them and really shape the, you know, top 100 of the draft class, and then we'll see how day three ends up unfolding in real time, knowing that there's a lot of unpredictability to that that stage of the draft."
Jacksonville's draft is set to be amongst the most fascinating of any team this year considering both their new regime and their stockpile of draft picks. For the Jaguars to go from 4-13 to a winning franchise, they will need Gladstone and the rest of the front office to nail this year's draft.
But what exactly would a successful first draft for Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen look like? We are set to find out in just a matter of a few weeks. Until then, expect the Jaguars to prepare tirelessly.
