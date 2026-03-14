Jaguars Are Making the Only Correct Decision on Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were receiving calls about young, talented wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. earlier this offseason. That was because of the team's thinking that they could make a trade happen after Thomas did not have the season he or anyone expected.

It was a struggle for the second-year receiver who had a great rookie season. That was eye-opening, but the Jaguars made it clear that they believe in Thomas and shut down any trade request really fast.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Believe in Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was coming off a rookie season where he broke a few records. A lot was expected of Thomas coming into last season after the Jaguars hired new head coach Liam Coen. Thomas struggled and did not look like his rookie self last season. Thomas biggest problem last season was drops. That is something he will be working hard on this offseason, and there is no doubt that Thomas will be better in year three in the NFL and with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Thomas is a huge part of this offense, and he is only going to get better. He will be featured next season with a great wide receiver room of Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter, and Parker Washington. Thomas will be in the middle of that offense next season, and Coen sees Thomas as the No. 1 receiver. Coen and the rest of the coaching staff believe in Thomas, and that is why they shut down anything related to the Jaguars looking to trade him, which was never on the table to begin with.

Another offseason under Coen will surely help Thomas, and he is looking to be better for his team in every way. Next season, the Jaguars offense is looking to take the next step of being an elite offense and the best in the league. They have all the right pieces to do it, and Thomas is one of the main players in that offense. A balanced back season from Thomas will be great to see for this young man and for the Jaguars. It is going to go a long way in what the Jaguars will do next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images