Which Jaguars Position Group Improved the Most this Offseason?
Regime change in the NFL can affect the entire roster of a franchise for better or worse. The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen that take effect with general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars enter the "dead period" of the summer with vast additions across the broad from quarterback to safety. There has been much improvement and depth signings or draft selections at key positions, forming the team into the vision that Gladstone and Coen have for the 2025 season and for others to come.
There were a few position groups I saw as improved areas of Jacksonville's roster. The offensive line made new quality starting additions at center and guard with Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari along with a wealth of depth acquisitions through free agency and the draft. This is a group I have a lot more confidence in heading into the season as the unit will play a critical role in Coen's wide-zone offense.
Another position group is the secondary. After losing Andre Cisco in free agency, the Jaguars signed Eric Murray and drafted Caleb Ransaw at safety while also selecting two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and acquiring former long-time Cowboys nickel defender Jourdan Lewis. Under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, this group should show signs of great progress.
However, the one group I though improved the most this offseason was the edge rushing group. Depth has been a major issue for the Jaguars in recent seasons and the attempt to play Tyler Lacy and Arik Armstead in the five and seven techniques. It was interesting that the team made few additions to the room through the draft but it came with good reasoning.
This summer, Gladstone brought back former long-time edge rusher Dawuane Smoot to the roster while adding veteran Emmanuel Ogbah to backup the established and franchise talents of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. A popular signing was also made during the later portions of offseason training activites when Jacksonville signed special teams standout and former Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck.
Suddenly, the Jaguars go into training camp with one of the deepest, if not the deepest, edge room in franchise history. This is a significant step forward for a defense that needs the veteran pressence up front and across the board.
The added depth will give Hines-Allen and Walker more rest while the Jaguars pass rush continues to be its hopeful persistence that they are expected to have in 2025. While some may view the offensive line as the most improved group overall, the pass rush group as ascended.
