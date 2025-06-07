Raiders' Maxx Crosby Weighs in on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
There has never been an NFL player with the bold goals of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
Hunter is set to take on the difficult and bold endeavor of attempting to play on both sides of the ball with the Jaguars. He did so at Colorado and won the Heisman Trophy as a result, but the NFL is a different beast.
As Hunter prepares to do what no others have done on a full-time basis before him, it makes sense for other NFL stars to weigh in on Hunter's goals and what he is attempting to do.
And this week, one of the best defenders in the entire NFL expressed his thoughts.
On the latest episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush, Crosby and Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts each weighed in on Hunter.
“Make him lock in on one side,” Crosby said. “‘You’re going to be a starter here, but we’re going to have some packages for you on defense or offense, whatever it is, and just keep it simple. You’re going to go in, these are your plays, boom, know these plays, and go out there.’
"If you just try to dump all the information on him at one time, that just seems unfair to the player, and I don’t think coaches are stupid. They’re going to do their best to protect their asset. It’s a business at the end of the day. You have to have him out there for the duration of a full season. So, it will be interesting.”
Hunter has mostly practiced at wide receiver for the Jaguars, though he has practiced at cornerback as well. Still, he is expected to play mostly on offense, while still having some kind of role on defense.
“I hope he can do it,” Roberts said.
“I think it’s very bold of him to seek that type of goal. You just see his dog and how his mentality is. I hope it works out for him. But I know if he does decide to go all offense or all defense, with his grind and his demeanor and his competitiveness, if he does decide to go to either side, that he’s going to be a dog at either position.”
