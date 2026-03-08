Dose of Reality Delivered on the Brian Thomas Jr. Front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL offseason is as unpredictable as any other sport's, and it is no different in 2026.

One big piece of each offseason is the trades. We already saw Maxx Crosby and Trent McDuffie get sent for high prices, and they haven't been the only moves. As free agency kicks off this week, more and more trade talks will go down about some of the NFL's biggest stars.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown that is called back for a flag during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

But on Sunday, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones delivered a dose of reality when it came to one of those stars: Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has drawn external draft buzz for months despite the Jaguars openly stating otherwise at different points.

Thomas Staying?

Jones reported on Sunday that "it would be a surprise" if the Jaguars traded the former first-round pick, who saw his numbers hit a steep decline in his second season.

Considering how the Jaguars offense flourished down the stretch, it would be a surprise if JAX dealt WR Brian Thomas Jr. There's been speculation that they could move him, but the Jags value the 2024 first rounder. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 8, 2026

Frankly, plenty of people needed to hear this. The Jaguars have never done anything to indicate that Thomas would be available, unless improving their wide receiver room is seen by some as threatening. In the world of football that we are in today, though, sometimes that is enough to get rumors buzzing, which has been the case with Thomas.

Thomas broke record after record as a rookie wide receiver in 2024, but things changed last season as he struggled to immediately translate to becoming the focal point in Liam Coen's offense. After Travis Hunter went down with a knee injury, the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers and promoted Parker Washington to a starting spot on the offense. The passing game took off without Thomas as its top target, and there aren't big changes expected in 2026.

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Thomas still has two years on a rookie deal and then has a third team-controlled season due to the fifth-year team option. He has shown before that he has top-tier talent, and just because the Jaguars have improved at wide receiver around him does that suggest that the Jaguars believe otherwise. In fact, the Jaguars' actions so far this offseason have instead indicated the exact opposite approach.

With the Jaguars set to play Hunter more at cornerback in 2026 than he was as a rookie, the Jaguars need Thomas at receiver alongside Meyers and Washington. The Jaguars have no reason to create a hole at wide receiver when one isn't needed, and the Jaguars look to be doing the right thing when it comes to their third-year receiver.