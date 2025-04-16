Liam Coen Already Anticipating Impact of Jaguars' Youth Movement
There is a youth movement coming to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and not just in the front office or on the coaching staff.
The Jaguars' roster is set to get an injection of youthful talent over the next week, and head coach Liam Coen is eager to get to work with developing the rookie class.
Not only do the Jaguars hold 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there is also ample room for the Jaguars to bring in a large undrafted free agent class. As of today, the Jaguars have 59 players signed to their 90-man roster. Add in the Jaguars' 10 picks, and that makes for 21 open spots for undrafted free agents and other signings ahead of training camp.
While the Jaguars have struggled in the past to onboard their rookie classes, Coen and the Jaguars are embracing it this time around.
“It is exciting. Like I mentioned last time, a conversation we had with the staff and something that we don't want to fear whatsoever. I think naturally as a coach, you just go to a safe place of a veteran, which I completely respect and appreciate, but it's definitely something we're going to lean into," Coen said on Tuesday.
"The guys should be excited about it. You can continue to coach hard and get the best out of these guys when they're freshly in the league and really want to do their best. We're excited about that factor.”
Coen's offense in Tampa Bay last year had three rookies play significant snaps and produce in a big way. Now, Coen will be looking for the same impact out of this year's draft class.
"Ultimately, in this world that we’re in, what have you done lately? What are you doing in the now in order to show success and to show that we’re going in the right direction? So, ultimately, we have 10 picks. We're going to lean on some of those guys to play early on," Coen said last week.
"Ultimately, we can't be afraid of that. We had three of them in Tampa last year play and have a lot of success for us. We can't be afraid of that moment and to play some young players. So, the goal is to get better, quicker. With having a vision, so having long sustained success, that's important to us. But at the moment, we're looking at winning right now.”
While here, ensure you follow along with us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Also please go ahead and tell us your thoughts when you go and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.