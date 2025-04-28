Common Trait Between Many of the Jaguars' Draft Picks
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a productive draft class after drafting the most talented player in this year's draft, Travis Hunter.
At the team's post-draft press conference, general manager James Gladstone noted that experience was one of the most critical factors in their draft. Jacksonville addressed several positions.
“I think it's something we lean into. I don't know that it's exactly what we're prioritizing, but the fact that you can look back to some of the recent drafts that I've been a part of, and that's typically been the case because those guys walk in the door, and they're fairly close to ready. I think because of the nuances that come with this game, reps are something that are important. Obviously, with the guys that have done it for a little bit longer of a runway, it caters to that," Gladstone said.
“I think so much of it is rooted in the film. At the same time, there are boots on the ground, so to speak, who do, in fact, interact with the players, interact with the coaches who were there, and sources who were there," Gladstone said.
"That is a well from a background and character and touch point with the player, but the film is really where I'm talking about that evaluation being meaningful for us. It's certainly something because it's best against best, some of the top prospects against the other top prospects; it certainly has a place. It's one that we prioritize, that's for sure.”
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen believes the team walked away with the types of players he and Gladstone have prioritized. "Gladstone uses the term intangibly rich," Coen said.
"Yeah, that was very clear. With every pick, that was the priority. I mean, you look across the board at these guys, and you talk to the people that were in touch with them, whether it be the coaches, the personnel, their college coaches, their high school coaches. Tough resonates with all these guys, and guys that love football, that l love the process that drives the results. So many captains out of this group, and leaders and guys that have played a lot of snaps. So much of that was a part of this whole process.”
