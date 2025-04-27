Jaguars' Draft Haul Makes One Thing Clear
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from having arguably the top running back duo in the National Football League early last season to having one of the worst ground games within weeks.
Although injuries and trading one of their best offensive linemen played a significant part in what happened to the Jaguars' rushing attack, there is no time for excuses in the NFL. This is especially the case when dealing with a new coaching staff eager to change a losing culture.
Ian Van Roy of the Pro Football Network analyzed the Jaguars' running backs, including returning veterans Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne.
"With Bigsby turning heads in 2024, running back seemingly wasn’t at the top of Jacksonville’s needs list. However, the Jaguars’ new regime clearly wanted to upgrade their running back room and bring in some of their own guys, as evidenced by the fact that they spent two picks on the position in the 2025 NFL Draft," Van Roy said.
"Etienne took a step back in 2024, and Bigsby isn’t a star, so adding reinforcements makes sense. Let’s examine each of Jacksonville’s RB options entering the 2025 season. There was a house cleaning in Jacksonville, and Etienne has only taken a step back since his solid rookie season. Meanwhile, Bigsby averaged more yards per carry (4.6) than Etienne (3.7).
"The stage is set for the new Jaguars head coach and Tampa Bay Buccaneers transplant Liam Coen, who helped Bucky Irving become an ascending star, to help Bigsby take his game to the next level in Jacksonville. Bigsby is the presumed starter after rushing for 766 yards and seven touchdowns last season. While Etienne has struggled as of late, it would be a tough pill for the running back to swallow to be kicked back to third string behind a fourth-round rookie."
While Etienne is undoubtedly talented, he must have a bounce-back or the Jaguars may move on without him.
"However, if Etienne struggles in the preseason, Tuten can and will take Etienne’s job. The 26-year-old rushed for just 558 yards and two touchdowns last season, with a dreadful 3.7 yards-per-carry average. He also totaled a career-low 254 receiving yards and zero scores through the air,"
Van Roy said.
"He has already been demoted once, losing the starting job to Bigsby. Now, with two new rookies coming in, Etienne is in trouble if he doesn’t return to form."
