Coen is the Right Kind of Change For Jaguars' Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is no stranger to change.
Throughout his NFL career, Lawrence's time with the Jaguars has been defined by change. Changing rosters. Changing head coaches. Changing general managers. Few things have remained constant with the Jaguars since Lawrence was drafted in 2021, other than Lawrence himself.
This year is no different. After the firings of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke, Lawrence is now set to have his third head coach and second general manager in five seasons. Urban Meyer didn't even last Lawrence's entire rookie season, while Pederson was with the Jaguars for three years before yet another change had to be made.
"Yeah it's challenging for sure, but I think we're past that point as far as—I don’t know if ‘frustration’ is the right word, but just starting over is always hard, and obviously we had a good year in ’22, and then things just turned on us over time, unfortunately, and didn't play well enough and didn't win enough games the last two years, and we found ourselves in this position," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
Now, Lawrence's football future will be defined by his next head coach in Liam Coen. Coen did wonders with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and another quarterback whose career has been defined by change in Baker Mayfield.
Now, Coen is set to do the same for Lawrence. And if all goes right, Lawrence will finally have the stability that has evaded him in his NFL career.
"So, I think going from that to where we were at, and obviously not having a coach and now we have Liam, we're kind of—I'm past that point of feeling like, golly, we’ve got to start over again, but I mean, just to be honest, there is a little bit of that at first because you're doing it again, and you've done it before and you've done it a few times," Lawrence said.
"So, there's a little bit of that at first, but I think we're way past that. I know guys are really excited. I'm really excited. I'm just excited to learn this system and to dive in and put as much work in as I can to have a great year."
Everything about Coen's background as an offensive mind and developer of quarterbacks indicates he can be the one to finally break the cycle for the Jaguars, which is exactly why Lawrence is looking forward and not to the past.
"I have a lot of confidence in the group that we have here. Sure, after the Draft, team’s going to change even more and what they're doing upstairs and down locker room, I really believe in what we're doing," Lawrence said.
"And so I think that's where the excitement comes from, seeing what was said initially and how it's being carried out, I think is exciting for me because you're seeing that they're doing all the things that you wanted them to do that they said they do from the beginning. So, it's exciting.”
