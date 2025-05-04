Jaguars Trade for Hunter Their Best Move Since Drafting Lawrence
Every year, there are one or two NFL franchises that make a big move to change their fortunes for the better, whether it's with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft or through a blockbuster trade that shakes the foundation of the league and puts them on notice of a new team to reckon with.
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are far from being one of the scariest teams, they have made two moves in the last four years that have shaken the foundation of their franchise: drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 in the 2021 draft and last week when young general manager James Gladstone give up two first-round picks to move up for Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado superstar Travis Hunter.
For my money, Trevor Lawrence was the best pure quarterback prospect I had ever watched since Andrew Luck during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
He was the definition of a generational talent and one that could change the Jaguars franchise for the better. I would argue he has done so with the impact he has on the field week in and out, when healthy, but he has yet to have that magical season that puts him and Jacksonville on the map as a team to be reckoned with.
That was arguably their singular best move as a franchise to that point, which shows you just how much faith I have in Lawrence’s ability to be a superstar passer. Their next biggest move, while likely premature, was trading up for Hunter, one of the truly rare players we have seen come into the NFL.
Not often, if ever, does a franchise draft both the top cornerback and wide receiver prospect in the draft. That is what and who Hunter is and the narratives around his snap counts and being an “average” player are ridiculous and lazy. This is a special talent that has the demeanor and dynamic ability to be a true face of a franchise and inspire an entire generation of athletes, similar to what Cam Newton did when he was drafted 13 years ago by the Carolina Panthers.
Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen have both stated Hunter would be playing at wide receiver with plenty of cornerback repetitions sprinkled in. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out early in his career but Hunter’s athleticism and rare ball skills make him a terrific weapon in the passing game opposite of 2024 rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. Either way, Hunter brings a massive spotlight to the offense and organization as a whole.
It’s these types of moves by a franchise that get me excited. The aggression, while risky one way or another, is one that should be applauded for a team that has spent the last couple of years hovering and almost flatlining in mediocrity in the previous regime.
This one is younger, bolder, and has a plan for what they envision for the Jaguars, and they see Hunter being one of the few players at the forefront. If that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about their excitement and conviction toward last year’s Heisman, I’m not sure what will.
This time next year, we could be looking at a Jaguars team in the thick of postseason contention, with Lawrence and Hunter leading the way for the franchise that has endured a lot of losing in their over 30 years of existence. By then, the path should be clear: it will be time to pursue the team’s first Lombardi Trophy.
