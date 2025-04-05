Jaguars Make First Priority For Trevor Lawrence Clear
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot riding on Trevor Lawrence's 2025 performance.
Like any team, the Jaguars are destined to only go as far as Lawrence will take them. He has proven he can take them pretty dang far before, with his breakout 2022 season culminating in a closely contested loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
But the last two seasons have not been as kind to Lawrence and, as a direct result, the Jaguars. Lawrence has racked up six different injuries and has missed eight starts in the last two seasons. This doesn't even factor in the starts he made when he was significantly under 100% health-wise.
With a banged-up Lawrence, the Jaguars have failed to build off their momentum from 2022. Now, new head coach Liam Coen will be tasked with getting Lawrence and the Jaguars back on track.
While keeping Lawrence is clearly the No. 1 goal, Coen knows where he wants to start improving Lawrence's game on the field first and foremost.
"We're diving into his footwork," Coen said in an interview with SiriusXM.
"Everything with the quarterback position, so much is built on the lower half and the mind. And those are the things that we can truly control. Because the stroke is the stroke for us, that's how we look at it. The stroke is the stroke, and we're not touching that. So really, we're diving into his footwork, some of those mechanics."
Coen is the third head coach Lawrence has had, following Urban Meyer in Lawrence's rookie season in 2021 and then Doug Pederson from 2022 through 2024.
Pederson saw early success with Lawrence and Lawrence went on to sign the biggest contract in franchise history last offseason. But after back-to-back years where Lawrence and the Jaguars didn't get to where they want to go, Lawrence will be expected to take a big step under Coen.
"You feel a sense of urgency from him without it sounding like panic. He knows, he’s confident, he loves to play. He doesn’t want to be hurt, he doesn’t want to be not in the game. That means a lot to him. When you start there and that’s the floor of the conversations, you feel so good about where it’s going to go," Coen said earlier this week.
"Because it’s honest, you can feel it from him. He’s hungry, though. I would say that for sure. He’s putting in time right now on his own without any sort of—he’s doing it on his own maybe twice a day right now, doing stuff that’ll help him get better. I think the fans should know that’s this guy’s work ethic. That’s the way he does things.”
