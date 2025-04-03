Liam Coen's Sales Pitch to Players Considering Joining the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars added essentially an entirely new coaching staff and a new general manager earlier this offseason to help turn the team around. Jacksonville has struggled mightily in every facet of the game over the past few seasons.
The Jaguars hired Liam Coen to help the team move forward. Jacksonville's front office hopes Coen can help get more out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is coming off an injury-filled season, during Jacksonville's 4-13 campaign.
Coen and the Jaguars ' ability to add quality players to the team is part of successfully getting the team headed in the right direction and getting the most out of Lawrence. Football is the ultimate team game and the Jaguars have one of the worst rosters in the league.
Coen knows he will have to get talented players to Jacksonville despite the organization's reputation. The first-time head coach understands the importance of a solid roster and how critical adding free agents is to the roster-building process.
Coen explained how he plans to bring interested free agents to the Jaguars at the NFL owners' meetings. He noted that players can get a unique experience under a young, up-and-coming coaching staff looking to turn things around in Jacksonville.
“Hey man, like, I was able to go to the Rams and learn what I thought was like getting my PhD in coaching, right? I'm not Sean, and this is a version of that place, right? But maybe if you haven't been in this system or been a part of it, you just haven't had an experience of working under one of these coaches yet," Coen said.
"Hey, come, just be bold, man. Come do something different. Come be a part of something that may not be what you're used to. Jacksonville doesn't hurt, being in a tax-free state doesn't hurt. But really, it's part of starting something new and, truly, like I'm really saying, build it the way you want to be able to build it. Do things that you know are hard. It's going to be hard. But that's the fun part.”
The Jaguars seem to have the right coach, with Coen leading the way. Still, the players on the field are most responsible for wins and losses, not coaches. If Jacksonville wants improved results, it needs an improved roster.
